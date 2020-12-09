Syracuse Offers Elite Class of 2022 Power Forward

Syracuse basketball extended an offer to one of the top players in the 2022 class on Tuesday. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, considered a top 10 player overall and the best power forward in his class, picked up the offer when Jim Boeheim called him to extend the scholarship opportunity. Huntley-Hatfield immediately added Syracuse to his list of finalists, which previously included Auburn, Kansas, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Wake Forest as he named in his SI All-American blog in October. Huntley-Hatfield also holds offers from Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville and others.

Huntley-Hatfield is listed at 6-9, 220 pounds. He is a powerful player who has excellent body control and has a jump shot that can extend out to the three point line. He can finish with both hands, is a solid ball handler and is one of the best rebounders in the 2022 class. It is easy to see why he is such a coveted prospect.

That makes many wonder about the Syracuse offer. What chance does the Orange have if Huntley-Hatfield has had a top five since October and Syracuse is just offering now? Take a step back and think about that. Why would they offer if they did not believe they have a legitimate chance? And the buzz that we are hearing is that they do.

Syracuse is not in the business of throwing offers around and seeing where they stick. The extension of an offer now suggests that, either from speaking with Huntley-Hatfield directly or his coaches, or both, that Syracuse feels there is a realistic path to winning this recruitment.

The fact that Jim Boeheim was the one who called to extend the offer also tells you what they think about Huntley-Hatfield and his abilities.