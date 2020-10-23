The Brandon Huntley-Hatfield Blog: Top Five, New Season, Bible Class and More

Scotland (Penn.) star Brandon Huntley-Hatfield is one of the top forwards in the country with a “who’s who” list of college suitors all applying the full-court recruiting press. After dominating showings on the summer circuit, at IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) last season and at USA Basketball, he’s agreed to give SI All-American exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything in his world into a monthly blog.

What’s going on world, this is Brandon Huntley-Hatfield back here with you again, giving you a sneak peek into the life of the No. 1 power forward in the country.

I was really honored to get an invite to the McDonald’s All-American evaluation camp, so I’m deciding on what’s best with me going or staying here and working on my body with my team.

I’m back at school now and I’m loving working out with my new guys. We’re in the middle of nowhere grinding and getting better.

We start our fall league this week and the games will be streamed so make sure you guys tune in! I’m just trying to fine tune everything with my game so I can be ready to dominate this season. I want to be strong in every area, so that’s what I’m putting all of my work in to.

I feel like we already are starting to get a strong chemistry with this new team. I think we can be really good.

It’s a whole new scene for me, and I like it.

It’s a lot different than what I was used to at IMG, but I am adapting really well.

I really like my new Bible class. I never had a class like that before, but I’m learning a lot about God and what all he’s about. It’s really interesting so far.

I’m also taking a Civics class which is about government and things like that, so it’s really interesting; especially now.

I’m just really going hard trying to get straight A’s this year!

I’m making friends and just enjoying being with my teammates.

The latest with my recruitment is my new top five of Auburn, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Wake Forest and Kansas.

Tennessee is really pushing to get me to reclassify to 2021. They talk about it the most I’d say. I’m open to it, but it really all depends on how I feel after the season.

As of right now I’m staying put in 2022, which is fine with them too.

I talk to the schools all the time and just getting to build these relationships with the coaches and seeing who really wants you and building those bonds is what I’m focused on for now.

OK, so on the music side of things, I’m listening to a lot of Tory Lanez, Gunna, Lil Durk and sometimes some YoungBoy too. I listen to Bryson Tiller too. No country! Haha, but I feel like I have a good variety on my playlist.

OK, guys I’ve gotta get going, but thanks for reading and make sure to check back in because I’ll have another update soon.

Love.

