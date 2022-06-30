Bryce Cohoon Discusses Syracuse Commitment

Syracuse football landed one of the fastest players in the 2023 class on Wednesday in 6-3 Maize (KS) High wide receiver Bryce Cohoon.

"I just feel like in the short amount of time I was in contact with the coaches, the relationship got built super fast," Cohoon said. "I feel like it was the right fit for me with all the players, how they treated me and how they made it feel like it's the right place to be."

Cohoon says that while last weekend's official visit was a great experience, he was not focused on committing during the trip. It was afterwards that he came to the conclusion that Syracuse is his future home.

"I wasn't really thinking about it too much during the visit," Cohoon said. "I was just kind of taking it all in. After the visit, me and my family just say down and talked about all of the pros and cons of Syracuse. We came to the decision there were way too many pros to turn down the opportunity."

After making the decision with him family, the next step was informing the Orange coaches.

"It was Monday," Cohoon said. "I called (wide receivers) coach (Mike) Johnson and told him I was going to commit. He was pretty excited. Coach Babers called me later that day and he was super excited."

Also taking an official visit last weekend was Syracuse quarterback commit LaNorris Sellers. The two were able to bond on the trip.

"We threw it around a little bit while I was there," Cohoon said. "Went to the indoor (practice facility) and ran some routes. It's obviously good to get to know the guy that's going to be throwing you the ball and helping you score. I feel like getting to know him a little bit and getting comfortable around him definitely helped."

Cohoon added he is excited about the future of Syracuse and the direction of the program.

"Syracuse has me locked in just based on the relationship we've built over this period of time," Cohoon said. "I plan to continue to build that relationship with the coaches and players there. I think there are high expectations for the 2023 class at Syracuse with all of the commits already there. I think there's only more and better ones to come."

