Bryce Cohoon After Orange Visit: 'Syracuse Is Probably At The Top'

The Orange made a big impression on the speedy wideout.

Syracuse football hosted a 6-3 speedy wide receiver Bryce Cohoon out of Maize High School in Kansas for an official visit over the weekend. Cohoon entered the visit without an offer but picked one up during the trip. 

"We kinda just did normal official stuff," Cohoon said. "Checking out all the campus and all the facilities. I would say my favorite part was just hanging around all the players and coaches. Getting to know the deal for how they really are and what the people are like there." 

Cohoon connected with his player host and other current Orange players. 

"Justin Lamson," Cohoon said. "We kind of hit it off right away. We're pretty similar in every way. Him and all the other dudes made all the recruits feel welcome. That it could possibly be a home for all of us." 

Another highlight of the visit was bonding with the Syracuse coaching staff. 

"The coaches I spent the most time with were obviously coach Johnson and then I spent quite a bit of time with coach Babers," Cohoon said. "With all the experience they have, the players they've coached, all of the big time players they've created, just them saying they think they can do something really big with me. That if I just trust them they think something big can come out of it." 

Syracuse's facilities also left an impression on Cohoon. 

"The facilities were all top notch," Cohoon said. "Definitely as good as any other school. I really like the Dome. They gave us a demonstration on how loud it can really get in there. The indoor and all that stuff was really nice." 

After the visit, Cohoon's interest in Syracuse has only grown. Though he says he does not have a timeline for his decision as he is still evaluating options. 

"I would say Syracuse is probably at the top of my list right now," Cohoon said. "Based off of the schools that have already offered me. But I don't really have a timeline. I'm still trying to see what other schools do and weigh out my options."

Syracuse Orange
Cohoon Visit 1
Recruiting

