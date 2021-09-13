Legacy Recruit Enjoys Syracuse Visit

Caden Brown is one of the top prospects in New York in the 2024 class.

Class of 2024 athlete Caden Brown plays for Erasmus Hall in New York City. Brown is one of the top players in the Empire State in his cycle. He can play tight end, defensive end, linebacker and more. On top of that, Brown is a Syracuse legacy as his father, Alban Brown, played linebacker for the Orange in the late 1980s.

Over the weekend, Brown took an unofficial visit to Syracuse with his dad in tow.

"We got to go see around the facility like the practice fields and the weight room," Brown said. "They let us try a jersey on. They were showing us the history about the school and players and all their bowls they won.

"They have nice indoor fields. I like that because when it's hot in the summer there's A/C in there. Or when it's raining or something you could go inside and practice."

Brown said he was impressed by the historical accomplishments of the program.

"Well my dad went there and played football at Syracuse," Brown said. "When he played there, they were really nice. So I was curious and wanted to hear more about the players and bowls."

Being able to see where his dad played as well as be recruited by the same school was special for Brown.

"He was telling me a lot about things and certain things changed," Brown said. "He wanted me to see the Carrier Dome."



The Dome was where Syracuse faced Rutgers on Saturday. While the outcome was not what the Orange wanted, it still made an impression on Brown.

"I liked it," Brown said. "It gets mad loud when the fans are all screaming in there."



Brown said he is very interested in Syracuse and has the Orange at the top of his list along with Rutgers despite not having an offer from either. In fact, Brown is still looking for his first offer. He is also receiving strong interest from Temple.