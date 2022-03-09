UCF Transfer Defensive Lineman Cam Goode Schedules Syracuse Visit

Central Florida transfer defensive lineman Cam Goode has scheduled a visit to Syracuse, he tweeted on Tuesday. Goode will visit the Orange on March 25th. Goode has spent the last three seasons at Central Florida after redshirting in 2018 at Virginia Tech. He recorded 23 tackles, three sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception during the 2021 season in 13 games. The four forced fumbles was 12th in the nation. He is listed at 6-2, 315 pounds on the Central Florida Athletics website. Goode is also working on scheduling a visit to Michigan.

Goode was an Under Armour All-American out of St. John's College High School in Washington, D.C., where he played high school ball with current Syracuse players Caleb Okechukwu and Aman Greenwood. Goode signed with Virginia Tech as one of the top defensive linemen in the 2018 recruiting class. He then left the Hokies and joined the Knights.

Syracuse is in need of a veteran defensive lineman to add talent, depth and leadership to a young and inexperienced group. The Orange lost all three starters off of last season's squad, but brings back a talented back seven. A player with the experience, talent and versatility of Goode would be a perfect fit.

