Cam Reirden Commits to Syracuse as Preferred Walk-On

Class of 2021 Belmont (Mass.) Belmont Hill athlete Cam Reirden has committed to Syracuse as a preferred walk-on. Reirden, 6-0, 190 pound prospect who played wide receiver and safety in high school, reports a 4.59 40-time on his hudl profile page.

"First, I'd like to thank God for guiding me through this long journey," Reirden posted on Twitter. "I'd like to thank my family for always sticking by me and helping me become the person I am today. I'd like to thank all of my coaches and friends for being here through the process. Most importantly, I'd like to thank coach Babers, coach Ferri, coach Wittke and the rest of the Syracuse staff for the opportunity to continue to chase my dreams. With that beign said, I would like to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Syracuse University! Go Orange."

Per his Twitter page, Reirden also had offers from Merrimack and Bryant, with a preferred walk-on offer from UMass. Reirden also played lacrosse at Belmont Hill.

Syracuse signed 21 scholarship players in its 21 recruiting class. The Orange also added two transfers in defensive back Jason Simmons and quarterback Garrett Shrader. Spring football just began last week as Syracuse looks to rebound from a 1-10 2020 campaign. The addition of Shrader adds intrigue to this spring as he will battle returning starter Tommy DeVito for the starting job.