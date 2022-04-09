Cam Richardson Excited by Syracuse Offer on Visit

One of the top players in New Jersey in the 2024 class visited the Orange recently.

Syracuse hosted class of 2024 Jersey City (NJ) Saint Peter's Prep defensive back Cam Richardson for an unofficial visit on Friday.

"Cuse was great," Richardson said. "Got to see the entire campus. Loved everything about it. I got to see everything around all the student buildings. Also got to tour the football facility and see the athletes' apartments, which showed how close together which was great for me. I went inside the Dome, which I had to say was probably my favorite part since it is my first time seeing it in person.

"It was amazing and bigger than I imagined. I met with coach Babers and coach Monroe. I had great meetings with both of them. Both of them are great people and I can't wait to continue to build a great relationship with them both."

During the meeting with coach Babers, an offer was extended.

"I had an amazing meeting with coach Babers," Richardson said. "Towards the end he offered me a scholarship to the school. I was excited to get the offer. Had a smile on my face a lot and it brought a lot of joy to me and my family."

Richardson was also able to spend time with defensive coordinator Tony White and safeties coach Nick Monroe.

"Their message to me was that there is an opportunity there at Syracuse," Richardson said. "With the defense they run, which is a 3-3-5, it creates a big opportunity for DBs like me to get on the field. One thing I also liked about the coaches is that they are very straightforward and will not sugarcoat anything with you."

The visit left a lasting impression on the 6-2 defensive back.

"The visit really sparked a greater interest in Syracuse for me," Richardson said. "I'm a person that likes to see everything for myself and not go off of other people's words. So seeing Syracuse for the first time and meeting the people there was awesome. I would definitely love to be back. Syracuse is definitely up there in my recruitment. Enjoyed everything about it."