Carlos Del Rio-Wilson Discusses Syracuse Commitment

The Florida quarterback transfer breaks down how he got in touch with the Orange.

Carlos Del Rio-Wilson announced his decision to transfer from Florida on April 19th. Just a few weeks later, another orange and blue team came calling. The Syracuse Orange coaches reached out to express interest and see if it was mutual. It was.

"They contacted me, I want to say, about two weeks ago," Del Rio-Wilson said. "They were calling me, talking to me, basically saying they need a guy. I got into contact with them, talked to them about a visit, went on a visit. Had conversations with coaches and felt like that was the best spot for me."

That visit took place this past weekend, and it sealed the deal in the 6-3 quarterback's recruitment.

"They were just genuine," Del Rio-Wilson said. "The conversations, there was nothing forced. I could tell they were keeping it 100. Everything was real. There wasn't anything fake. There wasn't anything telling me what I wanted to hear, it was what I needed to hear."

The message from the Syracuse coaches was a simple but effective one.

"It was smooth," Del Rio-Wilson said. "They were basically telling me that when I come in, they feel like I can make an impact on the team. They definitely feel like I can take things to that next level that they need to get to. When they were telling me that, I definitely felt like it was genuine and real."

Del Rio-Wilson added that the Syracuse coaches liked his competitiveness and leadership skills, believing they will be a perfect fit within the locker room. In addition to the Orange, Del Rio-Wilson says he was also speaking with Maryland, Virginia, Troy, Georgia State and Tennessee State.

The former Elite 11 finalist and standout class of 2021 recruit has a message for Syracuse fans.

"What they can expect from me on the field, they're definitely getting a leader and competitor," Del Rio-Wilson said. "Definitely going to be more W's on the schedule. I'm going to take it to the next level. I know a lot of Syracuse fans just want to see wins. They want to see championships. So that's definitely what I'm going to bring to the table. They're going to see a competitor on the field that's doing crazy things that's going to improve the team and improve the organization.

"That's going to be me on the field. Off the field, they're going to get a loving, caring person who is for the community, for the kids, for the fans. I'm always going to put me and the organization in the best spot possible. They're going to get the best out of me."

