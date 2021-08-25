Chad Schuster Commits to Syracuse, Discusses Decision

The Orange has picked up its second offensive lineman in the 2022 class.

Syracuse has picked up a commitment from Franklin (WI) High offensive lineman Chad Schuster. chuster is a 6-6, 280 pound offensive tackle who also had offers from Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Toledo and several others. He also received interest from Iowa, Iowa State, Florida State, Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue and Wisconsin.

“I picked Syracuse because the education there is just unmatched and the coaches the second I got there for my visit treated me like family,” Schuster said. “The coaches also all have great history coaching and have done great things in their careers already.”

Schuster is the 12th player to commit to Syracuse's 2022 class overall and second offensive lineman joining Joe Cruz.

Originally, Schuster was recruited by former Syracuse offensive line coach Mike Cavanaugh. After he left for Arizona State, the Orange hired Mike Schmidt as his replacement. Schmidt and Schuster quickly bonded, and that played a role in Schuster's decision.

“We have a really good relationship and I think that’s a big part of why I chose Syracuse,” Schuster said. “He’s a great guy and we clicked right away and I trust what he says and he believes in my skill set as a player so I think that was a huge factor.”

When Schuster returned home from his June official, he knew Syracuse was going to be the choice. Syracuse was the only power five school who offered despite limited junior film. That meant a lot to the 6-6 tackle.

“It means a lot,” Schuster said. “They were one of the first schools that offered me and the fact that they’ve offered me that long ago and believed in me the whole time from then to now is great.”

What can Syracuse fans expect from Schuster?

“Syracuse fans can expect a kid who’s going to come in and work hard the day I get on campus, to the day I graduate and do anything in my power to make myself and my team better,” Schuster said.

