Chad Schuster Gets Closer Look at Syracuse

Class of 2022 Franklin (Wisc.) High offensive tackle Chad Schuster spent this past weekend on the Syracuse campus for an official visit. AllSyracuse.com caught up with him to discuss how it went.

Q: Tell me about the visit. What did you do while on campus?

Schuster: "We toured all over the campus and football facilities and then went to eat as a group of few times. The best parts were seeing all their top ranked schools and going inside the Dome."

Q: Who was your player host, and what was it like hanging out with the players?

Schuster: "My host was Airon Servais. He was a really cool guy and so were his roommates. Everyone he was around seemed to have a really good bond with him and everyone in general seemed to have a strong bond with one another. It was cool having him because he grew up just a few hours away from where I am in Wisconsin. So we could relate a little bit in that sense. But overall, he was a really great guy and I really hope he can get a chance to make it to the Draft and play in the NFL some day."

Q: Did you enjoy going to the arcade with the recruits and team?

Schuster: "The arcade was good. I was mainly watching the Bucks in game seven when we were there, but it was still pretty good."

Q: Which coaches do you talk to and what was it like spending time with them in person?

Schuster: "I talked to practically every single coach. Everyone seemed to know our names and went out of their ways to say hi and talk about where we grew up, about the school/facility, hobbies, etc. So the fact that they were all the same way in everyone just being so sociable with the recruits made the whole visit a lot better."

Q: What was the message from the Syracuse coaches?

Schuster: "They were definitely showing a lot of interest in me and really wanted me to commit there. For my role, we talked a little bit about it but not too much. I've played, obviously, tackle my whole high school career, and at camps I take reps at guard. So I'm pretty versatile on the line."

Q: What did the visit do for your interest in Syracuse and where it stands in your recruitment?

Schuster: "Syracuse was already really high on my list, and the visit really secured their spot up there in my list as a school I would definitely consider playing at/for."

Q: When are you looking to make a decision?

Schuster: "I'm looking to make a decision somewhere from a little before our first game to within one of our first few games."