Changes in Syracuse Football Recruiting Department

Syracuse football has some changes within its recruiting department. The Orange has hired Khalil Ahmad as its new Director of High School Relations. He was previously a Player Development Assistant with Rutgers and an offensive/recruiting coordinator at Paterson Eastside High School in New Jersey prior to that.

The Director of High School Relations title was held by Deon Maddox. He remains with the program with a new title according to the Syracuse Athletics website. Maddox's new title is Director of Player Development/Alumni Relations.

In addition, the Director of Recruiting position has been filled. That position has been vacant since last year when Kramer Cook left to take a position with the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Gino Gigliotti, who was Recruiting Quality Control, filled in many of Cook's duties, and now has the Director of Recruiting title full-time.

These changes within the recruiting department come as the coaching staff also underwent significant change during the offseason. Several coaches departed the program while the Orange hired Robert Anae (offensive coordinator), Jason Beck (quarterbacks coach), Michael Johnson (wide receivers) and Bob Ligashesky (special teams coordinator).

Syracuse is looking to get back to the postseason for the first time since the 2018 season. The Orange opens the 2022 campaign against Louisville in the Carrier Dome.

