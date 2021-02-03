Chase Simmons Flips From Coastal Carolina, Signs With Syracuse

Little River (S.C.) North Myrtle Beach High defensive end Chase Simmons signed with Syracuse on Wednesday. Simmons had been committed to Coastal Carolina since November, but elected not to sign during the early period in December. The Orange offered last month, and were able to earn his signature on National Signing Day.

Simmons is a 6-4, 240 pound defensive end. His length and quickness make him a great fit for the 3-3-5. Simmons received significant interest besides Syracuse after the early signing period. Schools such as Tennessee, Michigan State, South Carolina and others all expressed interest, but Syracuse was the only power five program to extend an offer.

When long-time defensive end pledge Hayden Nelson decommitted in December and signed with UCLA as a preferred walk-on, Syracuse was in the market for another defensive end in the 2021 class. Simmons was someone already on their radar, and they may have looked to add him regardless. So when the spot opened up, it was a no brainer to offer Simmons and push for a flip.

Those efforts were rewarded on Wednesday.

Simmons is the 21st player to sign with Syracuse as part of their 2021 recruiting class. He is also the third defensive end, joining Jatius Geer and Derek McDonald. All three are from the south with Simmons hailing from South Carolina as does Geer, and McDonald coming from Georgia. Geer and Simmons are the only two players from South Carolina in this class, but the Orange signed one from the state in 2020 (Chase Atkinson) and one in 2018 (Cooper Dawson).