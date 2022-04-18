Skip to main content

Syracuse Women's Basketball Lands Buffalo Transfer Cheyenne McEvans

McEvans is a former MAC All Freshmen Team selection.

Syracuse women's basketball stays active in the portal with the commitment of Buffalo transfer guard Cheyenne McEvans. The news was first reported by World Exposure Report. McEvans was named to the MAC All Freshmen Team following the 2020-21 season after averaging 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. 

McEvans started 10 of the first 12 games last season before suffering an injury that cost her the rest of the year. She averaged 7.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game before the injury. 

The 5-9 guard signed with Buffalo out of high school after starring for Southfield High in Michigan. McEvans was a prolific scorer for Southfield, scoring over 1,500 points in her career. During a superb senior season, McEvans averaged 23.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. In addition, she was named Valedictorian of her graduating class. 

McEvans is the latest Buffalo transfer to join former Bulls head coach Felisha Legette-Jack at Syracuse. Saniaa Wilson and Georgia Woolley picked the Orange earlier this month. Two others have transferred in to Syracuse as well in post players Olivia Owens and Kyra Wood. 

Legette-Jack took over as the new Syracuse women's basketball head coach following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season. She is working to reshape the roster in order to turn the Orange around as quickly as possible. 

