Chris Bunch Discusses Syracuse Commitment

Syracuse basketball picked up a big commitment on Thursday in class of 2022 forward Chris Bunch. AllSyracuse.com caught up with Bunch to discuss his decision.

"I think Syracuse was the right fit for me because I love the coaching staff," Bunch said. "I love coach G-Mac, coach Red, coach Griff, coach Boeheim. Obviously that was a big influence for me, but also the love I got from being at the school. Also my parents loved the school. That was a big thing for me. If my sister gave me the OK, it was good for me."

The decision was a difficult one for Bunch, with three great options as his finalists. While he may have felt like Syracuse was the right spot, he did not make the final decision until the day of his announcement.

"I knew it, I feel like a couple weeks before, I knew Syracuse was the right place for me," Bunch said. "It took probably until the day, really, the day of me committing that I decided this was the best place for me and that's where I'm going."

After his decision was made, it was time to let the Syracuse coaches know.

"Griff was super excited," Bunch said. "He's been recruiting me for the last two years. Great guy. He was super excited. I was happy we got to enjoy that moment together. Coach Boeheim was super excited. He can't wait to work with me. Get ready for next year, but obviously he's focused on this season."

Bunch is one of five players in Syracuse's 2022 recruiting class. He believes with the talent coming in, the Orange should have high expectations.

"We won't really know until I get there," Bunch said. "I think we can really be the best team in the ACC if I'm being perfectly honest. I never really believed in the blue bloods or all that type of stuff. I've always believed in workers and all that type. I think if we come in, work and listen to coach Boeheim, I don't see why we can't be the number one team in the ACC."

What should Syracuse fans know about the latest member of the Orange's 2022 class?

"Off the court I'm a cool dude," Bunch said. "I just like to chill and go hang out. Really I'm in the gym most of the time. If you're looking for me, that's where you'll find me. Really what you're going to expect out of me, is every single night I'm going to give you a show. Whether I'm having a bad night or a good night, I'm always going to play as hard as I possibly can. We're always going to win. That's one thing about is I'm going to try to bring a winning culture. It's already been a winning culture over there but I'm going to try to bring it back."