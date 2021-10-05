October 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ForumsFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosseSoccerTrack & FieldSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Chris Bunch Trims List to Three

The Syracuse basketball recruiting target is down to a trio of schools.
Author:
Publish date:

Syracuse forward target Chris Bunch trimmed his list to three schools, he announced Tuesday on Instagram. They are Rutgers, Syracuse and Washington. Bunch has taken two official visits to Syracuse, and one to each Rutgers and Washington. 

"The Syracuse visit was good," Bunch said after the first official. "I finally got to meet coach Boeheim in person. We got to talk a little bit. It was my first time being in the Dome, I got to put on a jersey. It felt like the whole Syracuse experience. I got to watch workouts and played a couple pickup games with them too. It was good."

About that pickup game.

"I knew Buddy and Jim, Boeheim's sons," Bunch said. "We were on the same team. We won three in a row. The first game, I was a little intimidated getting bumped around because I'm not used to going against these college kids. About the second, third game, I got real comfortable and just started playing. Me, Buddy and Jim won about three games in a row."

He left his visit with a strong impression of the Orange. 

"Being at Syracuse, Syracuse in the recent years hasn't been as good as they were, but coming at Syracuse, seeing coach Boeheim and hearing how much interest he has in me, even just walking around the place, it definitely gave me more interest," Bunch said. "At the end of the day, it's the Dome. I haven't really experienced any colleges yet so I can't really compare it to anything else. But it was a great experience being able to walk the same halls as Carmelo Anthony. Realizing what type of school that is and what it can do for me as a player. It definitely made my interest in Syracuse a lot higher."

Bunch 2
Recruiting

Chris Bunch Trims List to Three

8 minutes ago
Ashley Tucker
Recruiting

Ashley Tucker 'Beyond Excited' for Syracuse Offer

7 hours ago
Maliq Brown Visit 1
Recruiting

Maliq Brown Discusses Syracuse Visit

12 hours ago
Chestnut 2
Football

Duce Chestnut Ranked as Top True Freshman Cover Corner by PFF

22 hours ago
Babers
Football

Babers Discusses Loss at FSU, Moving Forward Without Harris

23 hours ago
Starling
Recruiting

JJ Starling to Decide in Next Two Weeks

Oct 4, 2021
Shrader Tucker
Football

Syracuse Football Depth Chart vs Wake Forest

Oct 4, 2021
Bassette
Recruiting

How Syracuse Commits Performed This Week

Oct 4, 2021