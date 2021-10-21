Evaluation: What Syracuse Basketball is Getting in Chris Bunch

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Syracuse landed a big commitment on Thursday in 2022 forward Chris Bunch out of Wasatch Academy. Bunch, who is originally from California, brings a lot to the Orange.

Bunch is a 6-8 forward who can play the small forward or power forward positions in Syracuse’s system because defensively there is not a huge difference in terms of responsibilities. Bunch has tremendous length and is extremely athletic. He is bouncy in transition and runs the floor extremely well. Off the dribble, Bunch has the footwork and quickness to get by defenders and the skill to finish at the rim. His athleticism allows him to change direction and pull up for a mid-range jumper.

Underrated is Bunch’s ability to shoot from the outside. His reputation mostly surrounds his length and athleticism, but he is more than capable of drilling jumpers from distance as he shot extends beyond the three point line. Offensively, to take his game to the next level, Bunch should continue to work on his handle. He has the potential to have the offense run through him in Syracuse’s system, and has a bit of Kris Joseph in his game. Though he may be more advanced in terms of consistency with his jumper than Joseph was out of high school.

Defensively, Bunch’s two big attributes, length and athleticism, will serve him well on the back line of the Orange’s 2-3 zone. He can play either wing spot, should be able to deflect passes and be able to close out on corner shooters. As he learns the intricacies of the zone, he will have to play with physicality in order to rebound at the ACC level. There is room on his frame to add another 10-15 pounds without losing agility or quickness. Getting into the strength and conditioning program will be important also to help him finish through contact offensively and attack the glass on both ends.

Overall, Bunch is a really nice get for Syracuse for its 2022 class that is proving deep and talented. He has an extremely high ceiling on both ends, possesses traits that are usually very successful at Syracuse and a very gifted athlete.