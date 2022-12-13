Christopher Otto Details Syracuse Official Visit, Commitment Timeframe

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Syracuse football hosted Key West (FL) High offensive lineman Christopher Otto over the weekend for an official visit.

"One of my favorite things at Syracuse was I got to watch practice," Otto said. "I got to see the team, I hung out with the team. It was a great family feeling. It felt warm and cozy over there. I really love the people there. It felt great to see a team there with their bonds."

The 6-5, 290 pounder spoke with the coaches about how he would be used if he picks the Orange.

"The plan for me, obviously they can't promise me playing time, they said with time and experience they can definitely make me a great player," Otto said. "They can definitely see me being great on the offensive line up there. I believe it's probably at tackle, but I can play just about anything. Tackle guard or center."

Otto's lead recruiter is interim defensive coordinator Nick Monroe. The two have developed a strong relationship.

"I love that guy," Otto said. "He's the best. He brings the energy every time. I just love how he handles things, you know?"

Otto was hosted by a current Orange offensive lineman.

"Enrique Cruz," Otto said. "It was awesome. I loved hanging out with him. He was just going over the basics and breaking down everything. Showing me around the place. It was great. I love that dude."

Overall, the visit left a lasting impression on the Key West High standout.

"It definitely made my decision a lot harder now that I have to put in Syracuse," Otto said. "Because I did enjoy that school a lot. They definitely made their mark on me."

Otto has taken an official visit to Stanford, has one to Florida State this coming weekend and says he is also talking to Princeton and Penn State. The plan currently is to sign during the late period, but he plans to reevaluate where his recruitment stands after his Seminoles visit.