Christopher Peralta Details 'Great' Syracuse Visit

Class of 2024 West Orange (NJ) Seton Hall Prep linebacker Christopher Peralta is on the radar of several power five programs. Over the weekend, he was on the Syracuse campus for an unofficial visit and to attend the game against Wagner.

"It was great," Peralta said. "Hope to be back up there soon."

The 6-1, 215 pounder enjoyed the game day atmosphere at the JMA Wireless Dome.

"Cuse played great," Peralta said. "They couldn't be stopped on offense and their defense just played great. The atmosphere was amazing and loud, which made the game very fun to watch."

During the game, Peralta paid close attention to the Syracuse linebackers.

"They stayed patient by buzzing their feet and reading their keys," Peralta said.

On the visit, Peralta spent time speaking with members of the Orange staff.

"I spoke to coach Ahmad and coach Johnson," Peralta said. "Didn't get a chance to speak to any other coaches. Me and coach Ahmad just talked about my football league, my team progress and me a little bit. Coach Johnson was just telling me to play hard and how the coaching staff watches film. He got to know me a little more."

Beyond watching the game and speaking with the coaches, the Seton Hall Prep standout also got a feel for the lay of the land.

"I did get to see the facilities and campus," Peralta said. "Loved the weight room and the indoor facility. The weight room was big and looked like a great place to workout by yourself with peace when you want to get extra work in. The indoor facility just looks great."

While he does not hold an offer from Syracuse yet, he says if one is extended, it would be extremely meaningful.

"It would mean everything to me honestly," Peralta said. "I would honestly be extremely happy to be at Syracuse part of that atmosphere and people and coaches. A lot of excitement of course."

