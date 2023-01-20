Skip to main content

Class of 2024 QB Luke Moga 'Super Happy' for Syracuse Offer

Moga is looking to get on campus this spring to get a closer look at the Orange.

Syracuse football recently extended an offer to 2024 Phoenix (AZ) Sunnyslope quarterback Luke Moga. Moga is listed at 6-3, 195 pounds and has been a hot prospect of late with four power five offers in the last couple of days. 

"I've been in contact with coach Beck for a minute," Moga said. "He was supposed to come see me throw, but he couldn't make it out. We got on the phone and he gave me the good news. I was super happy. I think Syracuse is really cool historically and it's some big time football. I know the program is turning heads."

While the offer is recent, Moga's communication with Syracuse offensive coordinator Jason Beck is not. The two have developed a strong relationship. 

"We have a good relationship," Moga said. "He really respects my character and my drive. I appreciate him for recognizing that on top of my game." 

While it is still very early in the recruiting process for Moga, Syracuse has already made an impression. 

"Super interested in Syracuse," Moga said. "PLans to visit after the next dead period. I want to see culture, relationships with the coaching staff and the overall environment of the program." 

In addition to Syracuse, Moga holds power five offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Kansas and NC State. 

