Class of 2024 Running Back Sam Cooper Commits to Syracuse

Class of 2024 Fairless Hills (PA) Conwell Egan athlete Sam Cooper has committed to Syracuse, he tells All Syracuse. Cooper was on the Syracuse campus on Saturday for junior day, picked up an offer during the visit and committed before heading home. Cooper is an athlete who plays running back, wide receiver and linebacker in high school, but is coming to the Orange as a running back.

The 5-11, 185-pounder is the second 2024 verbal commitment for Syracuse, joining wide receiver Syair Torrence out of local CBA. That makes two early pledges to start off the Orange's 2024 class before the late signing period for the 2023 cycle has even begun.

Cooper was also on the radar of several other power five programs. In fact, he was an invited guest of Boston College when Syracuse beat the Eagles in the regular season finale last season. Now he has committed to the Orange just a few months later.

Despite an offseason of change that saw a revamp of more than half of the coaching staff, Syracuse football is off to a strong early start in 2024 recruiting with two Northeast commitments before the end of January. The late National Signing Day for the 2023 cycle is Wednesday, February 1st.

