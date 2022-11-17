Coach Speak: Syair Torrence

Syracuse football landed its first class of 2024 commitment on Saturday in local wide receiver standout Syair Torrence. All Syracuse caught up with CBA offensive coordinator Bruce Williams to get the inside scoop on what the Orange is getting with Torrence.

"I think Syracuse is getting one of the best athletes that I've coached during my time here in Syracuse or in (Washington) D.C.," Williams said. "He's been grinding since 2019 about this, so he's a hard worker. He tries hard to get everything out of himself. He's just someone who is smart and enjoys the game of football. Puts everything on the line."

Williams has been working with Torrence since 2019 and has seen him progress over the years.

"For me, I've seen his development from when we first started," Williams said. "It's his drive. I called him last night and I told him the last person I saw work this hard was myself. His hard work and his dedication to him. That's him. His drive to be great and his want to be great. That makes him really special."

Another reason Torrence is a big get for Syracuse is his versatility.

"Here's the great thing about Sy," Williams said. "What I try to do as the offensive coordinator at CBA, not just for him but for a lot of our guys, I want to make it where the coach has to decide where he plays. If you look at his highlights or watch a game, you saw him on the outside, you saw him in the inside, you saw him on the left, you saw him on the right, he's in the backfield. Shoot, we even put him in the backfield because he can throw the ball. I try to develop, not just him but all of our guys, into all around players.

"From a defensive standpoint, you've seen him at safety, you've seen him at corner, he's played linebacker this year. So for us, it's a good problem to have for a coach to come in and you see his tape. Now you've got the offensive coordinator and the defensive coordinator fighting for him. That's Syracuse's good problem to have moving forward. For me, I know wherever he plays he's going to give you his all and probably be one of the best players at that position because he's so well rounded."

Not only can Torrence play inside or outside, but he has the speed to be a dynamic playmaker for the Orange.

"I think he has elite speed," Williams said. "If you put on the tape, he pulls away. A great experience for him was this past summer in him traveling for camps on a national level. Going down to LSU and competing. Going to Notre Dame and competing. Going to Pittsburgh. Going to some of these places across the country and putting his ability to the test. He made it very clear to me that he's not going out and offer chasing. He wanted to go and see how good he is compare to other regions.

"I think he has elite speed enough to get by you. He's built like a tank, he's strong, he's elusive. But he's a bruiser as well. I don't think the first guy's going to get him down from that standpoint. But I know he has been clocked at 4.5 at camps. So you're getting a guy with good speed and elusiveness."

With the 2022 season over, Torrence already has a plan in place to continue to improve and get ready for his final season of high school football in 2023.

"I think the number one thing, and he's been good with this since the eighth grade, is taking care of his body," Williams said. "If you see him, like I said, he walks around and he's built like a running back. He's very thick, he's got big legs and a strong upper body as well. Kids make fun of him all the time because as he walks he can scratch his knees without even walking. So he's got long arms for sure. After our game last week, he's already like, 'hey coach we're back at it in early December. I'm going to take a couple weeks and enjoy Thanksgiving, but I'm ready to go.'

"Him and I grind all the way from December until the season starts. That's just him. He's into yoga, he takes care of his body, getting treatments, really taking care of his body and making sure he's mentally and physically ready for next season."

