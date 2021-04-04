Swider Discusses Syracuse Commitment

Syracuse basketball picked up a significant addition from the transfer portal on Saturday when former Villanova forward Cole Swider committed to the Orange. Swider was recruited heavily by Syracuse out of high school, that familiarity helped with his transfer recruitment.

"I thought the first time around I built a great relationship with the staff," Swider said. "I took an official visit there. I felt the realness of the place. I felt the culture. Ultimately, at the end of the day, it was the best fit for me this time around. All of the coaches, all the staff was on board and I was ready to commit."

Swider entered the transfer portal just days ago. He says as soon as his name appeared, he heard from Syracuse assistant Gerry McNamara. McNamara was his primary recruiter in high school.

"Almost immediate," Swider said. "Coach Mac said he was pretty much refreshing the page. Once he saw my name, they called me and it was immediate. The relationship just picked up where it left off. They were great even when I didn't pick them initially. It just made the relationship so much better and so much easier to go on and go forward."

That relationship helped this quickness of the recruiting process. Syracuse's pitch to Cole as a transfer was the same as it was as a high school prospect.

"When talking to the coaches, the first thing they told me was they believed in me then and they believe in me now," Swider said. "Just to have that trust and that loyalty throughout my entire time at Villanova, just show how much belief and trust they have in me. Obviously nothing's guaranteed going to Syracuse and I'm ready to work for everything I get. The role and everything like that, I'm just ready to get there and do whatever I can to help this team."

Swider added that this recruiting process was much more swift than when he was in high school because he was much more confident in what he wanted.

"This time around I knew what I was looking for," Swider said. "In high school, you haven't been through college basketball. You haven't seen everything. But this time it was a lot easier to make a decision going through three years of college basketball. Going through the good times and bad times and everything in between in college. I thought it was a much easier decision this time knowing what I've gone through in college so far."

So what can Syracuse fans expect from Cole Swider?

"They can expect a hungry, drive and a hardworking kid that's going to give you their all," Swider said.