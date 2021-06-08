Syracuse Football Commitment Watch

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Syracuse football has held its first official visit weekend recently and has more coming before the end of the month. Which prospects are most likely to commit next with all the activity on the horizon? Here are five candidates of who could be next to verbally pledge to the Orange.

Mekhi Mason - Linebacker - Monsignor Pace (FL)

Syracuse definitely made an impression on Mason's official visit. Now the Orange has to endure officials to Georgia Tech and Indiana. Still, Syracuse has to feel good about where it stands. A July decision is likely and Syracuse has a very good shot.

Henry Belin - Quarterback - Cardinal Hayes (NY)

Belin is taking some visits this month and is visiting Syracuse unofficially on Tuesday, June 8th. He also visited Duke, North Carolina and Georgia Tech, with trips to Indiana, Michigan and Northwestern coming over the next week. Syracuse has been considered the favorite for a while, but Duke's recent offer could make things interesting. Barring a Michigan offer on that visit, the Orange has to like its chances. When will he decide? That is still somewhat up in the air. All we know is before his senior season, so technically that could mean at any point. Belin is certainly someone to watch over the next few weeks to see how things develop.

Q'yaeir Price - Defensive Line - DePaul Catholic (NJ)

Rutgers and West Virginia are among Syracuse's biggest competition for Price. He has an unofficial visit to Rutgers and official to West Virginia scheduled this month in addition to his official to Syracuse. A decision could come after those trips.

Mani Powell - Linebacker - McKinley High (OH)

Syracuse has prioritized Powell ever since the offer was extended. The Orange may be recruiting him the hardest, though Arkansas and Coastal Carolina are in that mix as well. Syracuse gets the last official visit this month and that could be enough for him to feel ready for a decision. Powell was originally looking to decide in the spring, but when the NCAA announced visits could resume on June 1st, he elected to postpone a decision. That means he could make a decision when visits conclude at the end of this month.

Jacolby Spells - Cornerback - American Heritage (FL)

One of Syracuse's most highly regarded prospects takes an official visit at the end of the month. This one is certainly a battle, with Miami being the biggest threat. Though West Virginia did make an impression on his official visit this past weekend. Few are giving Syracuse a shot, but that would be a mistake. The Orange are heavily involved and do have a shot. The big question is going to be whether or not he gets past the March 11th official visit to Miami. If he comes out of that weekend without committing and still takes the visit to Syracuse at the end of the month, give the Orange a real shot here. Syracuse has done a nice job establishing a relationship with Spells and his mom.