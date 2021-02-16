Syracuse Lands First 2022 Commitment in Defensive Back Cornell Perry

Syracuse football has picked up its first commitment in the 2022 recruiting class. Flat Rock (Mich.) Woodhaven athlete Cornell Perry announced his commitment to Syracuse on social media. Syracuse extended the scholarship opportunity to play defensive back for the Orange last month. The 6-0, 175 pounder also plays wide receiver at Woodhave, and said he had been in contact with the Orange for quite a while before the offer came.

“The coaching staff and the education.” Perry said regarding why he picked Syracuse. “Both of them very welcoming and the coaching staff was just so down to earth.”

Perry picked Syracuse over offers from Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Toledo and others. Boston College and Northwestern were among other schools expressing interest. He recently ran a 4.44 40 at the Sound Mind Sound Body camp.

"Me and Coach Reynolds have been in contact for the past couple of months and he liked my film," Perry said after picking up an offer from the Orange. "He introduced me to the DBs coach (Nick Monroe) and we just clicked.

"My first reaction was me just being happy and I have been waiting for this moment because I had a feeling it would come but I had no idea when," Perry said. "It means a lot to me, I have been dreaming since I was a kid to have the opportunity to play at a power five school. Now it is reality and I am beyond blessed to get one from a great school like Syracuse."

Syracuse's first commitment in the 2021 class was Terry Lockett, who committed in March of 2020. That was considered an early commitment, but Perry has beaten even that pledge by more than a month within the given recruiting cycle.