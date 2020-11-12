SI.com
All Syracuse
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Search

CuseCast: Benny Williams, Dior Johnson Decommitment, 2022 Recruiting

Michael McAllister

In this episode of the CuseCast Podcast, Syracuse basketball signee Benny Williams join the program. I also break down Dior Johnson's decommitment and what it means for the Orange moving forward in 2022 recruiting.

Podcast sponsored by former Syracuse basketball star Arinze Onuaku's clothing line Studio AO (AOStudio21.com).

You can listen and subscribe through the links below, or listen to the video at the top of the page.

SUBSCRIBE & LISTEN ON SPOTIFY

SUBSCRIBE & LISTEN ON iTUNES

FOLLOW & LISTEN ON iHEART RADIO

The CuseCase podcast provides insight into Syracuse Athletics, including Syracuse basketball, football and recruiting. We have guests that range from local media, national media, recruiting experts, coaches, recruits and more to provide further insight.

The plan is to have a new episode at least once a week, most often on Wednesdays. That could be modified slightly depending on circumstances. For example, when I went to record Tuesday night, the power went out in my neighborhood. So, change of plans and I recorded Wednesday night.

Also, we have the ability to post multiple episodes per week to react to breaking news such as a new commitment, major upset, big win, transfers, etc. Regardless, subscribing to the podcast will give you well rounded coverage on basketball, football and of course, recruiting.

We will include our other writers in various episodes from time to time, and have lacrosse coverage as well. We will embed the episode in a story on the site each week, but there are links above to subscribe on Spotify, iTunes and iHeart Radio. You can get alerts from those platforms whenever a new episode is produced. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Buddy Boeheim Surprises Two Young Fans with Birthday Message

Syracuse star Buddy Boeheim shares a birthday, and being a twin, with two young Orange fans. Buddy took the time to send a special message to those fans.

Michael McAllister

Dior Johnson Decommits

https://twitter.com/3diorjohnson/status/1326292338532995072?s=21

Michael McAllister

by

Mike McAllister

Benny Williams Signs with Syracuse

One of the top wing prospects in the 2021 class has signed with Syracuse basketball.

Michael McAllister

Syracuse Picked to Finish Sixth in Preseason ACC Poll

Preseason ACC standings, first team, player of the year and more were selected by the media.

Michael McAllister

Syracuse Basketball Recruiting: Where Does SU Go After Dior Johnson's Decommitment

Dior Johnson and Syracuse have parted ways. What's next for the Orange on the recruiting trail?

Michael McAllister

Syracuse Makes Top 6 for 2022 SG Roddy Gayle

Syracuse makes the cut for one of its top 2022 recruiting targets.

Michael McAllister

by

jekelish

Syracuse Basketball 2020-21 Schedule

A look at who the Orange will play during the 2020-21 season.

Michael McAllister

Syracuse and Dior Johnson Part Ways

Syracuse's class of 2022 point guard is reopening his recruitment.

Michael McAllister

Recruit of the Week: Benny Williams

Williams discusses communication with Dior Johnson, his transfer to IMG, signing with Syracuse and much more.

Michael McAllister

Monday Musings: Syracuse Ramping Up Pursuit of 2022 PG

The latest on a 2022 PG on Syracuse's radar, the importance of the transfer market for Syracuse football and more.

Michael McAllister