CuseCast: Syracuse RB Commit Josh Hough

Michael McAllister

In a special episode of the CuseCast Podcast, Syracuse running back commit Josh Hough discusses his love of football, when he knew football could shape his future, his first offer, a strong senior season, keys to his development, his reaction to other schools trying to flip his commitment and more. 

Podcast sponsored by Arinze Onuaku's clothing line Studio AO (AOStudio21.com).

You can listen and subscribe through the links below, or listen to the video at the top of the page.

