Damarius Owens Details Syracuse Basketball Official Visit

Syracuse basketball hosted one of its priority 2024 targets last weekend for an official visit in forward Damarius Owens. Owens is a 6-8 forward originally from Rochester but currently playing for Western Reserve Academy.

"The visit was great," Owens said. "They showed me around campus and I met with all of the coaches and players. I also got to watch a practice and see how those guys worked. One of the best parts was the football game. The community and atmosphere was great. Everyone made me feel like I was family and showed me a great time."

While watching practice, Owens was paying attention to how the coaches taught and the players reacted.

"One thing I took away from the practice was how hard they played and how effective setting good screens can be," Owens said. "The coaches and the staff were always locked in and helping out the players. I also like how they dedicate time to player development during their practice."

During the visit, Owens spent a lot of time with the Orange coaches.

"The coaches talked about how they’ve had success with guys like me that can play/guard multiple positions," Owens said. "They showed me film on some of their former players and some of my film from this summer. It allowed me to see how I’d fit in the program."



The talented forward also spent time with the current players.

"I got to speak with the whole team," Owens said. "They all told me that it’s an amazing place to be academically and athletically."

One of the biggest highlights of the trip was experiencing a game day atmosphere when the Syracuse football team beat NC State.

"The football game was electric," Owens said. "Seeing the fans being so into the game really showed me how much they support and care their team and that’s special. They almost packed the Dome so it was loud. I feel like it was the best part because I got to spend time with my mom and dad. They love football so it was just a really fun experience all around."

Overall, the visit went extremely well. Syracuse will continue to be heavily involved in Owens' recruitment moving forward.

"The visit gave me a better understanding with what they have planned for me and what they want to do as a program," Owens said. "Syracuse will definitely be one of my choices when I decide to cut down my options of schools but I’m excited to see what other programs have planned for me and my future."

Owens says he is still working scheduling other official visits and hopes to be able to decide around this time next year.

