Damarius Owens Shines at EYBL Louisville

Class of 2024 wing Damarius Owens plays for Western Reserve Academy in Ohio but is a Rochester (NY) native. The 6-7 forward runs with the City Rocks for AAU ball on the Nike EYBL circuit. Class of 2024 prospects generally do not run with the main squad, with some exceptions. When they do, often they play reserve roles with minimal minutes. Owens, on the other hand, is starting to play a more prominent role with the City Rocks and had a strong weekend at the EYBL Louisville session.

"It felt great to step up and make my coaches and teammates proud," Owens said. "I think the biggest key was stay ready. My plan is to always play aggressive and do whatever I can to help my team win games when my name is called."

He did just that. In less than 15 minutes per game, Owens averaged 9.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 blocks while shooting 76.5% from the field and 66.7% from beyond the arc.

Owens currently holds offers from Cincinnati, Creighton, UMass, UMBC, Siena and Syracuse. Syracuse's offer came in early April and he was ecstatic to get it.

"My family and I have been watching and supporting Cuse since I was a kid," Owens said. "It means everything to me. It's really a blessing and it's motivation to keep getting better everyday. Hearing the joy that came from my parents was the best part."

Owens has not set up a return trip to Syracuse yet, but says he is looking forward to that happening. He was on campus last August for Elite Camp. In addition, direct communication is not yet permitted as a class of 2024 prospect. Starting June 15th, that changes as college coaches will be able to text, call, etc.

"I'm excited to hear feedback from coaches that are interested in me," Owens said.

