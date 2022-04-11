Damarius Owens Shocked by Syracuse Basketball Offer

The Orange extended the scholarship opportunity to the class of 2024 forward.

Syracuse basketball extended a new scholarship offer on Sunday to 2024 forward Damarius Owens. The 6-7 wing was playing for City Rocks at the EYBL in Orlando and plays high school ball for Western Reserve Academy in Ohio (the same school as Trey Autry, Adrian's son). Owens is originally from Rochester (NY), playing for Aquinas prior to transferring to WRA.

"It was wild," Owens said. "Coach Autry offered right after the game. I was in shock."

Owens grew up a Syracuse fan being right down the thruway from campus. He also attended the Syracuse Basketball Elite Camp last summer. Now he holds an offer from the Orange.

"My family and I have been watching and supporting Cuse since I was a kid," Owens said. "It means everything to me. It's really a blessing and it's motivation to keep getting better everyday. Hearing the joy that came from my parents was the best part."

His parents actually learned of the offer prior to Owens himself.

"They found out before me but they were saying congratulations and that the work I've put in is paying off," Owens said. "Most importantly they told me to stay focused and to keep working hard."

