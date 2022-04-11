Skip to main content

Damarius Owens Shocked by Syracuse Basketball Offer

The Orange extended the scholarship opportunity to the class of 2024 forward.

Syracuse basketball extended a new scholarship offer on Sunday to 2024 forward Damarius Owens. The 6-7 wing was playing for City Rocks at the EYBL in Orlando and plays high school ball for Western Reserve Academy in Ohio (the same school as Trey Autry, Adrian's son). Owens is originally from Rochester (NY), playing for Aquinas prior to transferring to WRA. 

"It was wild," Owens said. "Coach Autry offered right after the game. I was in shock."  

Owens grew up a Syracuse fan being right down the thruway from campus. He also attended the Syracuse Basketball Elite Camp last summer. Now he holds an offer from the Orange. 

"My family and I have been watching and supporting Cuse since I was a kid," Owens said. "It means everything to me. It's really a blessing and it's motivation to keep getting better everyday. Hearing the joy that came from my parents was the best part." 

His parents actually learned of the offer prior to Owens himself. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"They found out before me but they were saying congratulations and that the work I've put in is paying off," Owens said. "Most importantly they told me to stay focused and to keep working hard." 

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

Dome Basketball
Recruiting

Damarius Owens Shocked by Syracuse Basketball Offer

By Mike McAllister37 seconds ago
Richards 1
Recruiting

Monday Musings: April 11, 2022

By Mike McAllister2 hours ago
Member Exclusive
SU_Track_VT_Invite_Day1_220114_20
Track & Field

Hurdlers Heat Up at Hurricane Alumni Invitational

By Shannon Imbornoni20 hours ago
Rashard Perry 4
Recruiting

Rashard Perry On Syracuse Commitment: 'Everything Just Felt Like It Was Home For Me'

By Mike McAllisterApr 10, 2022
Rashard Perry 3
Recruiting

Rashard Perry Commits to Syracuse

By Mike McAllisterApr 9, 2022
Carney 7
Lacrosse

How to Watch #4 Syracuse vs #1 North Carolina

By Mike McAllisterApr 9, 2022
Cam'Ron Richardson
Recruiting

Cam Richardson Excited by Syracuse Offer on Visit

By Mike McAllisterApr 9, 2022
Member Exclusive
SU Softball
Softball

Syracuse Drops Series Opener to Notre Dame

By Marcus VealApr 8, 2022