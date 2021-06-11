Syracuse Makes Impression on 2022 DE Daniel Owens During Unofficial Visit

Syracuse hosted 2022 defensive end Daniel Owens on Thursday. Owens stars for Calvert Hall in Maryland, and also holds offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, South Carolina and others.

Q: How long has this visit been planned?

Daniel Owens: "This was a pretty on the fly move. Coach texted me, we kind of make it within the week, finding time to get up there. It was Sunday or Monday when we planned this. I went to Rutgers (Wednesday) so we decided to go from Rutgers all the way up to Syracuse."

Q: What did you get to do on the visit?

Owens: "We got there and I did the workout first. Took a shower and took a tour of the academic side of the campus. All of the buildings and got to go in a couple of them too. We saw the Carrier Dome and all of the renovations they're doing to that. They're doing a lot of renovations to the academic buildings as well. Then we went back to the football facilities, at which point I believe, if I'm remembering correctly, we talked to the coaches a little bit. Watched some film. They answered some of my questions. Then we took pictures (in a Syracuse uniform), talked with more coaches and got to tour the football facilities."

Q: What was the message from the Syracuse coaches?

Owens: "Coach Reynolds was working me out and had some good time with him. I talked to coach White as well. Talked to coach Babers. Talked to coach Reno Ferri as well. They were letting me know what they were looking for in their guys. They liked what I brought to the table. Really we were just talking football and everything."

Q: What has the communication been like from Syracuse since they offered last May?

Owens: "Coach Ferri is the one that contacts me the most. I would say weekly or biweekly. Just trying to keep in contact. Keep the relationship going."

Q: What was it like spending time with the coaches face to face?

Owens: "It was everything I could've asked for. Zoom and all is good I guess, but there's nothing better than being face to face."

Q: What was your impression of the facilities and the campus?

Owens: "It was amazing. They changed that Carrier Dome so much. Apparently it used to be an air lift system that held up the Dome. Now they have actual structural integrity, support, holding up the Dome. They said you couldn't open certain doors or all of the doors at once or the air would collapse the Dome. Just little things like that. Academic buildings, they are so grand. I feel like that's the best word to say. The architecture looked good, not to mention it's a great school. The athletic facilities are great as well."

Q: Where does Syracuse stand in your recruitment right now?

Owens: "Right now, I don't really have like a top 10 or top whatever. I'm just trying to visit as many schools as I can and get a feel for what I like. I like what Syracuse has to offer, don't get me wrong. I'm not saying I don't have interest in Syracuse. I'm just saying I'm not rushing into any decision."

Daniel Owens Syracuse visit gallery: