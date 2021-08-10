Sports Illustrated home
Daniel Owens Releases Top Four

Owens is a coveted defensive end from Maryland who visited Syracuse in June.
Author:
Publish date:

Class of 2022 defensive end Daniel Owens out of Calvert Hall in Maryland has cut his list to four schools. They include Rutgers, Penn State, Maryland and Syracuse. He announced his final four on Twitter. 

"Thank you to all the coaches who have been recruiting me in this process so far," Owens said on Twitter. "I am extremely grateful for all the opportunities and time you have given me. Commitment to come in due time."

"We got there and I did the workout first," Owens said after visiting Syracuse. "Took a shower and took a tour of the academic side of the campus. All of the buildings and got to go in a couple of them too. We saw the Carrier Dome and all of the renovations they're doing to that. They're doing a lot of renovations to the academic buildings as well. Then we went back to the football facilities, at which point I believe, if I'm remembering correctly, we talked to the coaches a little bit. Watched some film. They answered some of my questions. Then we took pictures (in a Syracuse uniform), talked with more coaches and got to tour the football facilities."

Syracuse's facilities made a big impression on Owens. 

"It was amazing," Owens said. "They changed that Carrier Dome so much. Apparently it used to be an air lift system that held up the Dome. Now they have actual structural integrity, support, holding up the Dome. They said you couldn't open certain doors or all of the doors at once or the air would collapse the Dome. Just little things like that. Academic buildings, they are so grand. I feel like that's the best word to say. The architecture looked good, not to mention it's a great school. The athletic facilities are great as well."

