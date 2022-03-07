Babers Makes Impression on 2023 Tight End Dante Barone

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Class of 2023 Princeton (NJ) Hun School tight end Dante Barone was on the Syracuse campus over the weekend for a Junior Day visit.

"Went well," Barone said. "The coaches were cool and facilities were impressive. Right away, I got to see the weight room, locker room and players lounge, which was impressive. I especially liked the academic talks in the auditorium because that is very important to me and clearly important to Syracuse football as well. And of course my favorite part was hearing coach Babers talk and seeing a snippet of his coaching style.

"His personality definitely stood out. He stressed becoming well-rounded individuals and human beings rather than just football players, which is really important."

One of the highlights was checking out the basketball game. It provided an insight into what game day is like at Syracuse.

"The fan support and atmosphere was interesting to see," Barone said. "Really cool how everyone in the town is about Syracuse sports."

Barone was able to bond with his primary recruiter during the visit as well.

"I spent most of my day with coach Achuff," Barone said. "We just talked d-line and what he expects out of his guys."

Academics are one of the top things Barone is looking for in a potential destination. That is why the Orange will remain high on his list.

"I really value the academic side of things so schools like Syracuse always be at the top," Barone said. "I'm heavily considering all of my offers right now."

Barone is planning to visit Illinois, Rutgers, Villanova, Temple and Yale, at a minimum, this spring. He hopes to decide before his senior season.