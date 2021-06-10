Class of 2022 OL Offered by Dream School Syracuse

Syracuse extended a new offer on Wednesday to 6-7, 280 pound offensive tackle prospect David Conner out of Dr. Henry Wise High in Maryland.

"It was crazy man," Conner said. "I was about to get in the truck and my coach handed me the phone and said it was coach Monroe from Syracuse University. We talked, chopped it up, and he said, 'we’re offering you a full ride scholarship to Syracuse.' It was crazy because this is my first ACC offer and I have been trying to get this offer for months and I finally got it . I’m happy. This is amazing. I can’t wait to get on campus in two weeks."

The dates of that visit is still being finalized, but Conner is excited to get a closer look at Syracuse.

"That’s one of my dream schools and I really want to go there and be apart of something special when the time comes," Conner said. "Been following them for years and I just want to be apart of something great in the orange."

Conner said this was the first time he spoke with Syracuse assistant Nick Monroe, but had been in contact with defensive coordinator Tony White.

"Our relationship is really good he has been recruiting me for about a year now, and at first he didn’t like me," Conner said. "Because I held a lot and I quite frankly wasn’t a good offensive tackle. He told me I had a lot of things to work on if I ever wanted an offer from Syracuse University. And you know what I did ? I worked. Took everything that he said in account and grinned because I was determined to get this offer. And as you can see, now I got it."

In addition to Syracuse, Conner says Florida Atlantic, Jackson State, Alabama A&M, Morgan State and Georgia Tech are recruiting him hard.