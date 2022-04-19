Davion Coffee's Interest in Syracuse 'Through the Roof' Following Visit

Class of 2023 athlete Davion Coffee attends St. Pius X in California. The versatile talent can play linebacker, defensive back, running back and wide receiver. He took a trip to Syracuse recently for an unofficial visit.

"They wanted to get our measurements, got a couple of the coaches phone numbers," Coffee said. "One of the coaches is going to fly out here to Los Angeles to see me next month. I love interacting with the coaching staff, picking their brains about defense. Wanted to know what defense they will run on certain situations, how to utilize their linebackers and rovers. The most exciting thing about the trip was getting to see how I look in the Orange and blue, and I look pretty good. I'm a competitor and I want to win so bad every time I play. So I just wanted to know what defense they would run in a two minute situation if we're up by six, the other team needs a touchdown and it's third down and six. Knowing they have two plays to get the first down, how would they utilize me to make a big time play."

The 6-0, 210 pounder spent some time with members of the Orange coaching staff.

"Mike Johnson, wide receivers coach and coach Green (offensive analyst)," Coffee said. "They know I'm going to be playing running back this year. They told me to make a lot of plays so it's hard for any school in American to turn you down. Run the ball down hill and value the football. Coach Green told me I have really good feet for a linebacker and he can tell that I love to play football off of the film he watched of me. Also said always remember I'm playing the game of football for my family and to be legendary. That stuck with me."

Coffee was also impressed by Syracuse's facilities.

"The facilities were insane," Coffee said. "One of the best that I have visited so far. I love the locker room, I love the weight room. Everything was top notch. I just couldn't get over looking at the Heisman Trophy. I had to stare at the thing for about 20 minutes straight."

After visiting, Coffee has a strong impression of the Orange program.

"My interest in Syracuse has always been super high, but now it's really through the roof," Coffee said. "I'm going to take another visit during the summer. Probably come to a camp, destroy the competition there and leave it up in the coaching staff's hands, in God's hands. See what happens."

