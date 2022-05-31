Davion Pritchard on Syracuse Visit: 'Just a Great Place'

Class of 2024 Youngstown (Ohio) Fitch defensive back Davion Pritchard was one of several players from his school on the Syracuse campus on Saturday. Pritchard says he enjoyed his time on campus.

"Got to see the facility and take some pictures in the jersey and helmet," Pritchard said. "My favorite part was watching the highlight/hype video and understanding their culture. Their reasonings for why they do certain things they do."

Specifically, Pritchard enjoyed learning about 44.

"I thought it was pretty cool what they do with the number 44," Pritchard said. "How you have to earn the right to wear the number from Jim Brown and the coaching staff. Seems like they are a physical team that plays together with a good bond."

Director of Recruiting Gino Gigliotti gave the tour of the campus and facilities. The facilities were one of the highlights of the trip.

"I liked it a lot," Pritchard said. "They put a lot of effort and time into it all."

Overall, the visit left an impression on Pritchard, who is on Syracuse's radar as a prospect to monitor int he 2024 recruiting cycle.

"Just a great place," Pritchard said. "I can see myself playing there."

