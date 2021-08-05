Class of 2022 OL Derek Osman Discusses Syracuse Visit, Offer

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Class of 2022 Wallingford (CT) Choate Rosemary Hall offensive lineman Derek Osman has been on the radar of power five schools for quite some time. He picked up his first offer, however, earlier this week when Syracuse extended the scholarship opportunity.

"They saw me working out at the Best of New England Camp and took interest," Osman said. "I visited campus and a few days later they called and made me the offer."

The offer was quite a moment for Osman, who now has the opportunity to play college football at the highest level.

"To me, the offer represents recognition of effort and hard work," Osman said. "But there is still plenty of hard work to be done. The Cuse offer was huge though. I was/am incredibly excited about the opportunity."

Prior to the offer, Osman visited Syracuse to get a closer look at the facilities and the program. He left very impressed.

"I was really impressed by the coaching staff as well as facilities," Osman said. "The indoor (practice facility), the weight room, and the Dome were all top notch. It was great to see that there was definitely a lot of investment into the team and program."

Previously, Osman was in the class of 2021 and attended Mercer Island High in Washington. He elected to reclassify to 2022 and take a post grad year after picking up only FCS offers. That seems to be paying off as he now has FBS opportunities.

"Currently I hold offers from Rice, North Texas, Umass, Harvard, Yale, and Princeton (in addition to Syracuse)," Osman said. "I also had seven FCS offers last year before I decided to post grad."

Osman says, while the offer was an exciting moment, he is still processing it.

"The Syracuse offer is a big one for me," Osman said. "It’s a great program and the ACC is a great conference. I just visited and got the offer in the last week or so, so I have not had much time to think about it. I’ll be sitting down with my family soon to talk things over, but I’m definitely very interested."

So what is next for Osman in his recruitment?

I had a really busy summer with camps and visits, and that is now done," Osman said. "I’m going to catch my breath and focus on getting ready for my season. I’ll also sort out all of the opportunities I have and try to narrow things down. No firm timeframe for a decision as of yet. I would also like to take some visits in the fall and catch a game if possible."