Deshawn Vaughn Gets Closer Look at Syracuse

Syracuse football hosted players from Austintown Fitch High in Youngstown, Ohio for an unofficial visit on Saturday. One of those players was class of 2024 defensive back Deshawn Vaughn. Vaughn is a 6-0, 170 pound safety who already holds an offer from Toledo but is on the radar of several power five schools, including Syracuse.

"It was good, I liked it," Vaughn said. "Basically got to see the whole campus, all the indoor stuff. The best part that I liked was the indoor field and outdoor field. I also liked the film room. The rest of the campus was good. I liked the Carmelo Anthony Center. The Wall of Fame really stood out because I didn't know Jim Brown went to Syracuse."

Also on the visit was a presentation on the history of Syracuse football. Director of Recruiting Gino Gigliotti and Director of High School Relations Khalil Ahmad showed the players around campus and spent time getting to know them. In addition, the players learned about the Orange's academic support system.

"There was some good players that made it out of Syracuse," Vaughn said. "The legend board on how they got their education other than just football. The guy explained it well how they take care of their players and that's what really made me feel like Syracuse is a good place."

An offer was not discussed on the visit, but Vaughn is on the Orange's radar for the 2024 recruiting cycle moving forward. While he and his teammates will not be able to make Syracuse's camp on June 4th, expect the Orange to continue to monitor Vaughn and visit his school during open evaluation periods.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF