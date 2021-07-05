Syracuse Makes Top 6 for 2022 Defensive Lineman

A Syracuse defensive line target who officially visited last month has trimmed his list. Class of 2022 Sumter (S.C.) High defensive lineman DJ Jackson cut his list to six on Sunday the Orange made the cut. In addition to Syracuse, Jackson's top six included Appalachian State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, NC State and South Carolina.

Jackson took an official visit to Syracuse the weekend of July 18th. On the visit, Jackson was able to get a good feel for the program and the school. It was also his first time on a plane.

"The buildings are great," Jackson said after the visit. "They're very old, but inside it's very new. Those were beautiful. The people are amazing. The team is great. The head coach is great. Defensive coordinator is great. Defensive line coach is great. It was an amazing experience. It was my first time on a plane getting up there. I got on four planes for the first time in my life in three days. Me and my mom had a great time. I didn't really feel like a recruit (Jackson clarified he meant he felt like a current player rather than a recruit) when I was there. It was beautiful. And the Dome. The Dome is crazy. It's air conditioned too. It was amazing. And their food."

The visit made a big impression on Jackson, who is looking to decide sometime before September.

"Honestly, they're at the top of my list," Jackson said. "I liked it a lot. They're at the top of my list. When I got an offer from Syracuse, I knew it was going to be a tough decision between them and the other schools. Being able to get on campus and talk to the coaches in person, to the players, it really pushed it up there way more than it was. I can say Syracuse is in my top for sure."