Dom Foster Announcement Primer

Player: Dom Foster

Height/Weight: 6-0, 180

School: Warren G Harding High School

Hometown: Warren (Ohio)

Other Offers: Akron, Boston College, Buffalo, Kent State, Miami (OH), Toledo, Virginia, Wake Forest

Announcement Date: Wednesday, August 18th

Announcement Time: TBD

Announcement Medium: Instagram, Twitter

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

Recruitment Recap: Early in Foster's recruitment, he only held offers from non-power five programs. The lack of a camp season last summer hindered his recruitment, but things picked up this summer. As he attended camps, power five schools started to nice. That led to offers from Boston College, Syracuse and Wake Forest all within a 10 day span in June. One month later, Virginia jumped in with an offer. With four power five offers in hand, Foster had get a better feel for each program. He visited all of them during the past couple of months. Foster wanted to make his decision before his first game, which is this Friday. The trips helped him feel comfortable committing to a school, which he will now announce.

Post First Syracuse Visit Quote: "I went to team meetings met with all the defense coaches," Foster said "Saw all the classes there. The best part was seeing the coaching from the defensive coaches. Man it’s good to see them because if I was considering going there, I already got a feel for them and what they expect in their defense. Went through a whole film session with them like I was apart of the team."

Post Second Syracuse Visit Quote: "The visit went really well," Foster said. "This time I came to let my parents see what I'd seen. To see what the college has to offer and how great the coaches were."