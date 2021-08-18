Dom Foster Commits to Syracuse, Discusses Decision

Class of 2022 defensive back Dom Foster, who stars at Warren G Harding High School in Ohio, has committed to Syracuse. Foster picked the Orange over offers from Boston College, Buffalo, Kent State, Toledo, Virginia and Wake Forest, among others. He is the 11th member of Syracuse's 2022 recruiting class and fourth defensive back.

"The first visit I went (June 23rd), I was without my parents," Foster said. "That's when I really realized that it felt like it was home. Me and all the coaches just clicked really quickly. I felt like it was a bond there."

RELATED: EXPERT ANALYSIS - WHAT SYRACUSE IS GETTING IN DOM FOSTER

Next up was a return trip to Syracuse a month later to show his parents around the campus, the facilities and interact with the Orange coaches.

"They loved them just like I loved them," Foster said. "They felt like they could be there too."

Foster's lead recruiter was assistant Nick Monroe. The two formed a strong bond that helped Foster throughout the recruiting process.

"Me and him talked almost every day from when he met me," Foster said. "There wasn't a day where we didn't talk or FaceTime. I just think that helped us grow a connection."

During his visits to Syracuse, he took a lot from his discussions with the Orange players. Especially cornerback Garrett Williams.

"They kept it real with me," Foster said. "Garrett told me it's a big school and they expect a lot out of the big players. Me coming from a big school, it felt like I was still at home, really. Same expectations."

Another selling point for Foster was Syracuse's defensive system. He plays in the 3-3-5 in high school and loves how his skills fit within it. The fact that the Orange also run that scheme only solidified that it was the perfect all round fit.

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

"Corner and punt return, kick return," Foster said. "Still get the ball in my hands. That's (the 3-3-5) exactly what we run as a defense. That's what I'm saying when I say I just fit right in. When I went in for my first visit, they asked me every question and I knew it."

So what should Syracuse fans expect from their newest commitment when he arrives in January as an early enrollee?

"Energy, positivity," Foster said. "They're going to see me make plays and I'm just going to make the team better around, too."