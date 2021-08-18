Expert Analysis: What Syracuse is Getting in Dom Foster

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Syracuse picked up a commitment from Dom Foster, a class of 2022 defensive back out of Warren G. Harding in Ohio. What skills does Foster bring to the Orange? We spoke to SI All-American's John Garcia Jr. to break down his game.

"I think Syracuse is getting an interesting ball-skill athlete," Garcia Jr. said. "I think a lot of coaches, regardless of position projection, want those types of prospects on the roster. It's about turning the football over, getting your hands on the ball. This kid's ball skills are off the charts. About six foot, 180 pounds or so. Mainly a receiver at the high school level up in Ohio. That's something that is usually a good precursor to the secondary. I did get a chance to see some of his work in the offseason, working at camps and things like that. There's a lot of foundation there. Obviously, he can turn and run. He was really a vertical threat as a wide receiver in his high school days, so we know the turn and run game is there, and we know the ball skills are there. A lot of cornerbacks, particularly 16, 17 years old, there's a little panic. That's where you get PI's (pass interference penalties), that's where you get inconsistent coverage.

"This kid, with the receiver background, is going to be very comfortable with the football in the air. I really like where his game is after he turns and run, even on defense. Some of the samples I've seen, he's able to stay in the hip pocket of the wide receiver and make plays on the football with good length relative to his frame. I do think he needs to spend some time, obviously in the experience department, working that back pedal, coming off the line of scrimmage with authority, not allowing that receiver to close the gap on him if he's going to play corner. Safety may be a safer bet, pun intended there. Obviously there's a long way to go between now and when he will suit up in the Orange secondary. But if you're getting a six foot, fast athlete with ball skills, that's a lot to work with."