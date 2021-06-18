Ohio Athlete Schedules Syracuse Visit

Syracuse recently attended a satellite camp at Youngstown State in Ohio. During the camp, one of the recruits that stood out was Warren (Ohio) Harding athlete Dom Foster.

Foster was already on the Syracuse radar prior to that camp, but his performance only solidified his position on it. The Youngstown State camp was on June 14th, and afterwards, Syracuse worked quickly to schedule a visit with Foster.

"Unofficial on the 22nd (of June)," Foster said. "(I want to see) what campus look like. Looking forward to meeting the whole staff. The facilities."

Foster is a talented athlete who plays wide receiver and defensive back in high school. Many of his highlights on his hudl page are on the offensive side of the ball. Despite that, many are recruiting him as a defensive back. That includes Syracuse.

Listed at 6-2, Foster is a long athlete who has the speed to make him a potential dynamic defensive back. He has the size and skill to play corner or safety, but Syracuse likes him as a corner. The Orange has had success with corners at his size in the past, specifically Ifeatu Melifonwu. Melifonwu was selected by the Detroit Lions in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Syracuse has not offered yet, but it would not be a surprise if that changes. Foster arrives in Central New York on Tuesday, June 22nd, but the bulk of the visit is Wednesday, June 23rd.

Foster currently holds offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Kent State, Toledo and several others. He says Michigan State and Wake Forest are also showing a lot of interest.