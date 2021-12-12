Dom Foster Bonds With Future Teammates on Syracuse Official Visit

Syracuse defensive back commit Dom Foster is one of the most athletic and versatile prospects in the Orange's 2022 recruiting class. Foster, who stars for Warren G. Harding High School in Ohio, took an official visit over the weekend and enjoyed his time on campus.

"Got to chill with the team, explore campus and check out facilities," Foster said. "The best parts about the visit were spending time with the team. It was important because those are the guys I"m going to be with so basically I just got a head start and feel for it."

Foster spent time with several of the current defensive backs.

"Garrett (Williams), Duce (Chestnut) and Justin (Barron)," Foster said. "It was great hanging out with them. All good vibes and we did team bonding."

Among the team bonding activities was going bowling with the players and recruits.

Foster again was able to check out the facilities, as he has done several times before during a summer official visit and subsequent unofficials during the season.

Beyond that, the other highlight of the visit was spending time with the Syracuse coaches.

"Coach White, West and Monroe," Foster said. "We talked about my film and how it relates to their film. How they see me fitting in the system. They think I'm a great fit for it."

Foster said the visit only further solidified his previous commitment and that he has not wavered at any point during the recruiting cycle. On Wednesday, he will sign his National Letter of Intent and officially join the program before enrolling next month.

"Excitement level is off the charts," Foster said. "Can't wait to join the program officially."