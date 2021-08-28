Donnie Freeman 'Extremely Excited' for Syracuse Offer

The 2024 wing could be one of the best players in his class.

Syracuse extended an offer to 2024 6-9 wing Donnie Freeman on Saturday at Elite Camp. Freeman plays for St. John's College High School and Team Takeover AAU.

"It was after we got finished with the camp," Freeman said. "Coach Boeheim walked up to me, said he loves my game and my high IQ. He said 'congrats you just received an offer from Syracuse.' I was extremely excited because growing up I loved Syracuse."

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT!

Freeman also holds offers from Maryland and Old Dominion.

During the Elite Camp, players go through drills and scrimmage against each other. That allows coaches to evaluate players talent level as well as coachability. Freeman was positive about how he performed.

"I think I performed well," Freeman said. "Of course it's always room to get better. But overall, I played well in my opinion."

So why does Freeman have such a high opinion of Syracuse? Why did he grow up loving the Orange?

"Because all of the Syracuse players looked like me with the long wirey frame," Freeman said. "And I always liked that."

Freeman was the third player Syracuse offered at Elite Camp. He joined class of 2023 forwards Papa Kante and Joseph Estrella.

The Orange had other 2024 prospects on campus in addition to Freeman. They included 6-6 wing Andreo Ash (Liverpool High School in NY), 6-8 wing Jason Schofield (Avon Old Farms in CT), 6-10 center Gabe Grant (Brewster Academy in NH), 6-3 guard Fazl Oshudi (Friends Central in PA), and 6-6 wing Damarius Owens (Western Reserve in Ohio, originally from Rochester, NY).