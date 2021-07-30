Donovan Brown Commits to Syracuse

Class of 2022 Gaithersburg (MD) Darnestown Heat wide receiver Donovan Brown has committed to Syracuse. Brown, a 6-3 wide receiver known for his speed, visited the Orange on Monday and was offered on Tuesday. He is a Maryland state champion in the 100m, 200m and 400m with a 10.95 time in the 100m. Syracuse saw him at Penn State satellite camp for seven on seven teams. His performance at Penn State as well as working out at Syracuse caught the attention of the Orange coaches.

His visit and workout on Monday clinched interest from both sides, and resulted in an offer the next day.

“I loved the visit," Brown said after the visit. "I got to see the school, watch some film. The best part was the pictures and going to the rooms. Everything I laid my eyes on and the coaches were perfect. I can see myself going there and becoming a big time receiver.”

Brown, who said he was the happiest man on the planet after Syracuse offered, also took a lot away from a film session he had during the visit.

"The film was mostly drills I would be doing to show my footwork, my IQ, my hands and speed," Brown said. "Once I saw how to do the drill, I did them like they were nothing. I learned a new release on soft press and hard press. I got better at dropping my hips. Overall I think we both loved what was going on."