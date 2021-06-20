Donovan Clingan Discusses Syracuse Official Visit

Syracuse basketball hosted one of its top targets in the 2022 class in elite 7-1 center prospect Donovan Clingan. Clingan was on the Syracuse campus for an official visit to get a closer look at the program.

"The visit was great!" Clingan said via text message. "Had a lot of fun and saw a lot of Coll things. It's a great campus and (has) great facilities. I watched a workout, talked a lot with the staff, toured campus, hung out with the team. Great group and got a feel of campus."

One of the highlights of the trip was his conversations with the Syracuse coaching staff. They had extensive conversations about how Clingan would be used within the Orange's system on both ends of the floor.

"They were good," Clingan said. "Their message was that they see me fitting in well in their offense and in the zone on defense."

Clingan added that he enjoyed spending time with the players during his visit.

"Pretty much the whole team," Clingan said. "They were cool. Got along well. They just were saying how much they loved it and what Syracuse has done for them."

The visit gave Clingan a better feel for the campus and a closer look at the program. He remains interested in the Orange and Syracuse will stay in the mix going forward. He has already taking a trip to Michigan, and has officials scheduled to Ohio State and UConn next before the start of the live period.

He is unsure when a final decision will come.