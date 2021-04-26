Syracuse Makes Top 8 for 2022 C Donovan Clingan

Class of 2022 elite center prospect Donovan Clingan has cut his list to eight, and Syracuse made the cut. Clingan posted his top eight on Twitter, which included Michigan, Ohio State, Georgetown, Syracuse, UConn, Providence, Rutgers and Notre Dame.

Clingan is a 7-1, 255 pound center with an elite offensive skill set, natural shot blocking skills and is just scratching the surface of his potential.

"His skill set for the bigs in his class, and I'm bias, has always been to me the best," Team Spartans Director and head coach Joe Chatman said in December. "I don't think there's many seven footers who can shoot it like him, pass it like him and are as unselfish as he is. He needed to work on his core so he can be a little more explosive with his first step and then getting off the ground.

"Teams naturally play him a little more physical than they do everybody else because he's so physically dominating with an amazing skill set. He needed to improve upon his strength and he's done that."

Syracuse is in touch on a regular basis. Clingan said back in December that his relationship with the Orange staff is strong.

"When they call, we talk basketball of course and what I've been working on," Clingan said. "What I've been doing and stuff. We talk about everything, we talk about life. Me and G-Mac talk about video games. We talk about 2K and Call of Duty a lot."