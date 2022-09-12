Drew Fielder Schedules Syracuse Official Visit, Updates Recruitment

Drew Fielder is not from a recruiting hotbed like most of the top high school basketball players in the country. He has taken one official visit already (USC) and has added another one to his schedule. After visiting Providence on September 16th, Fielder will take an official to Syracuse on September 23rd.

Fielder comes from a place known for steak and potatoes, which is a misconception according to him.

“The big stereotype in Idaho is potatoes and that’s all we eat,” Fielder said. “It’s just a regular state, we don’t eat potatoes more than the next state.”

What’s not a misconception is the lack of a basketball culture in Idaho. The 6-10 Center from Meridian, Idaho grew up playing football until he broke his wrist playing it in seventh grade. Then he lost his passion for the sport.

Around the same time, Fielder met his trainer, Paul, a man Fielder says like a big brother and his mentor.

“It’s hard to get a lot of high-level guys in the gym at the same time,” Fielder said. “I’d definitely say there’s some underrated players in Idaho but there’s not a lot of kids who take it really serious.”

Fielder’s drive to get better led him to South California Academy for his Junior year. He almost went to Link Academy in Missouri. However, he changed his mind and chose SCA in part because of his mentor Paul’s relationship with SCA head coach Julius Von Hanzlik.

“It’s been amazing. Ever since I got out here I’ve been getting better and making leaps,” Fielder said.

Once Fielder got to SCA, he realized he could really do something with basketball.

“Last year, when I came out here and started competing against all the high-major guys,” Fielder said. “With holding my own, I realized these dudes aren’t really that nice compared to me. I take the game a lot more serious than a lot of dudes are who are supposedly high-major and high-level.”

Unfortunately for the four star prospect, he’s had issues with tendinitis in his knees. Fielder attributes it to “a mixture between workload, growing and not having the muscle.”

To help with his tendinitis, Fielder has gotten Platelet-Rich-Plasma injections, better known as PRP. These injections help create a type of blood cell which helps the body heal. Fielder says his knees are feeling much better after he had to take some time off.

Now that he’s back playing, Fielder is working on his perimeter defense the most these days. He says it will determine how far he can go with basketball as college coaches and pro scouts have questions about it.

Fielder finally saw his work ethic pay off before his junior year. He got his first offer from Eastern Washington.

“I thanked the coach so much for the opportunity,” Fielder said. “Then I walked out of my room and told my mom and gave her a big, long hug. I said, ‘I got it finally.’ It was a big mother-son moment.”

These days, Fielder is hearing from Syracuse, USC, Providence and Iowa as well as TCU, Nebraska, Boise State and Miami. He’s been on an official visit to USC. Fielder said it went well and they told him he could be the next big from USC to make it to the NBA.

Syracuse is new to Fielder’s recruitment. The staff reached out to him two weeks ago.

“They said they have a need at my position and they need a versatile player who can play multiple positions,” Fielder said. “The biggest thing that stuck out about their pitch is it fits and they have a need for me.”

Fielder has traveled to Southern California to chase his hoop dreams and he isn’t afraid to travel more.

“At the end of the day, I’m about hoops,” Fielder said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s back home, in Cali, in Syracuse, in New York, in Europe or on the moon it doesn’t matter.”

The Meridian native wants to make a big splash wherever he goes as a freshman. Fielder wants a good school for his play style and one which fits with his identity as a person.

One big talking point in college sports is Name, Image and Likeness, better known as NIL. This now allows players to make money of their NIL. Fielder isn’t too worried about it as he strives to be the best he can.

Fielder does want to take care of his family one day with basketball, but before then he needs to have trust.

“It’s really important to have a real relationship with the coaching staff that lasts longer than my time there,” Fielder said. “I’m a really big relationship person and if I can’t trust you it makes it harder to buy in and do what your coaches ask you.”

November is Fielder’s target time to make a decision.

