Dyaisha Fair Had Options, But Stayed Loyal to Felisha Legette-Jack

Buffalo transfer guard Dyaisha Fair has been one of the best scorers in women's college basketball over the last three years, averaging more than 22 points per game each season. In fact, she ranked fourth nationally during the 2021-22 campaign. That led to plenty of attention when she elected to enter the transfer portal in late March.

According to Fair, she had transfer offers from South Carolina, Baylor, UConn, Florida, Miami, Maryland, Iowa, Missouri, Arizona, Rutgers, Michigan State and others. She took visits to at least South Carolina and Baylor per social media activity. Despite all of that, Fair elected to stick with the coach she committed to out of high school. Felisha Legette-Jack who became the new Syracuse coach during the offseason following a successful stint at Buffalo.

"(It was) coach Jack," Fair said. "The exact reason as the first time (out of high school). Her character, her aura, her passion and her support. Just who she is overall."

When Fair told coach Legette-Jack of her decision, Fair says there were no words in response. Just tears.

What is it about coach Legette-Jack that attracts a player of Fair's caliber?

"She is invested in so much more than just the basketball piece," Fair said. "It's about your story you are telling the word through this game and about the person/woman you will become along the way. How the game is nothing but a microcosm of life."

With the addition of Fair, Legette-Jack is putting together a roster she hopes can be competitive within the best conference in women's college basketball right away. Fairs abilities will certainly help achieve that goal, and she believes she will be able to have success even with the step up in level of competition.

"I expect to come and be the player that I've been for the last three years," Fair said. "With increased efficiency."

Fair averaged 23.4 points last season, 24.1 points the year before and 22.0 points as a true freshman. She also averaged 4.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.1 steals per game last season while shooting 36.8% from three point range.

